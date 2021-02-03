SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) average volume reaches $479.21K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) open the trading on February 02, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 11.35% to $8.44. During the day, the stock rose to $8.55 and sunk to $7.75 before settling in for the price of $7.58 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SCYX posted a 52-week range of $4.20-$11.90.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of -37.40% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -237.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $10.63 million, simultaneously with a float of $9.35 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $158.08 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.18, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.77.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 27 workers. It has generated 4,481 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,989,259. The stock had 0.04 Receivables turnover and 0.00 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -40430.58 and Pretax Margin of -44388.43.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. SCYNEXIS Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 39.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 22, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 319,000 shares at the rate of 8.24, making the entire transaction reach 2,629,781 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,800,000. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 21, Company’s 10% Owner sold 95,000 for 7.38, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 701,100. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,120,000 in total.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$1.09) by $0.81. This company achieved a net margin of -44388.43 while generating a return on equity of -243.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

SCYNEXIS Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -237.10% and is forecasted to reach -2.96 in the upcoming year.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.61.

In the same vein, SCYX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.48, a figure that is expected to reach -0.95 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.96 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX)

[SCYNEXIS Inc., SCYX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.00% While, its Average True Range was 0.64.

Raw Stochastic average of SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 85.65%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 70.42% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 82.09% that was lower than 94.57% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.