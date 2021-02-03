Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) return on Assets touches 20.61: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) started the day on February 02, 2021, with a price increase of 1.41% at $128.44. During the day, the stock rose to $130.2488 and sunk to $127.45 before settling in for the price of $126.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TSM posted a 52-week range of $42.70-$136.13.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 7.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -1.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.19 billion, simultaneously with a float of $4.86 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $588.84 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $111.64, while the 200-day Moving Average is $81.31.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 48602 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +53.10, operating margin was +42.27 and Pretax Margin of +43.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.94) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +38.67 while generating a return on equity of 29.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.93 per share during the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -1.70% and is forecasted to reach 4.57 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 24.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.06. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $36.00, and its Beta score is 1.00. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.31.

In the same vein, TSM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.57, a figure that is expected to reach 0.95 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.57 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM), its last 5-days Average volume was 13.11 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 16.28 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.86% While, its Average True Range was 5.25.

Raw Stochastic average of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 87.17%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 57.58% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 52.98% that was higher than 35.88% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

