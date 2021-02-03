The Coca-Cola Company (KO) 20 Days SMA touch -1.28%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

By Steve Mayer
Markets

As on February 02, 2021, The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.99% to $48.96. During the day, the stock rose to $49.35 and sunk to $48.63 before settling in for the price of $48.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KO posted a 52-week range of $36.27-$60.13.

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -4.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 38.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.30 billion, simultaneously with a float of $4.27 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $214.77 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $51.67, while the 200-day Moving Average is $48.86.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 86200 employees. It has generated 432,401 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 103,480. The stock had 10.12 Receivables turnover and 0.44 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +60.81, operating margin was +28.18 and Pretax Margin of +28.94.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic industry. The Coca-Cola Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 68.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 04, this organization’s Senior Vice President sold 2,102 shares at the rate of 54.26, making the entire transaction reach 114,055 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 180,279. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 09, Company’s Director sold 100,000 for 52.65, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,265,150. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,466,558 in total.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.46) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +23.93 while generating a return on equity of 49.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Coca-Cola Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 38.00% and is forecasted to reach 2.10 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.18% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Coca-Cola Company (KO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.85. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $25.39, and its Beta score is 0.60. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.42. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 101.02.

In the same vein, KO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.93, a figure that is expected to reach 0.42 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Coca-Cola Company (KO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [The Coca-Cola Company, KO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 16.58 million was lower the volume of 22.99 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.22% While, its Average True Range was 0.83.

Raw Stochastic average of The Coca-Cola Company (KO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.76%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 37.78% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 17.41% that was lower than 21.99% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

