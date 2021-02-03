The key reasons why Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) is -50.74% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 01, 2021, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.76% to $1.67. During the day, the stock rose to $1.7002 and sunk to $1.60 before settling in for the price of $1.70 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ALNA posted a 52-week range of $0.52-$3.39.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -24.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $36.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $26.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $82.41 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.4176, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.5240.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 37.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 17, this organization’s President and CEO sold 103,116 shares at the rate of 1.36, making the entire transaction reach 140,238 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 144,816. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 17, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 68,550 for 1.36, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 93,228. This particular insider is now the holder of 121,272 in total.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.21) by -$0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -142.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -24.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.80 in the upcoming year.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19.

In the same vein, ALNA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.27, a figure that is expected to reach -0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA)

Going through the that latest performance of [Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc., ALNA]. Its last 5-days volume of 12.51 million indicated improvement to the volume of 4.26 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.02% While, its Average True Range was 0.2208.

Raw Stochastic average of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 35.09%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 22.38% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 140.68% that was higher than 91.25% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.