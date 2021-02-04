A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) as it 5-day change was -7.77%

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) flaunted slowness of -3.87% at $151.21, as the Stock market unbolted on February 03, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $166.89 and sunk to $146.01 before settling in for the price of $157.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JAZZ posted a 52-week range of $86.88-$171.77.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 13.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 57.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 24.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $55.55 million, simultaneously with a float of $54.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.84 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $155.63, while the 200-day Moving Average is $133.19.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1620 employees. It has generated 1,334,420 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 323,066. The stock had 6.98 Receivables turnover and 0.40 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +77.67, operating margin was +29.71 and Pretax Margin of +21.02.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 03, this organization’s Chairman & CEO sold 250 shares at the rate of 160.00, making the entire transaction reach 40,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 318,032. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 01, Company’s Chairman & CEO sold 1,250 for 156.15, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 195,188. This particular insider is now the holder of 318,282 in total.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $4.08) by $0.23. This company achieved a net margin of +24.21 while generating a return on equity of 17.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 24.50% and is forecasted to reach 16.86 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.85% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 57.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.08. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $47.81, and its Beta score is 1.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.88. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.29.

In the same vein, JAZZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.16, a figure that is expected to reach 4.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 16.86 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, JAZZ]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.71 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.11% While, its Average True Range was 6.85.

Raw Stochastic average of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 44.27%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 20.19% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.97% that was higher than 30.82% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.