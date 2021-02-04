Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) is predicted to post EPS of -0.06 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

By Steve Mayer
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 03, 2021, Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.84% to $4.79. During the day, the stock rose to $4.89 and sunk to $4.72 before settling in for the price of $4.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AIV posted a 52-week range of $2.64-$6.48.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -1.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -27.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $147.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $119.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $733.21 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.20, while the 200-day Moving Average is $30.69.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 950 employees. It has generated 962,415 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 498,399. The stock had 15.51 Receivables turnover and 0.14 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +24.38, operating margin was -1.32 and Pretax Margin of +55.22.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the REIT – Residential industry. Apartment Investment and Management Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 98.87% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 28, this organization’s Director bought 2,000 shares at the rate of 5.01, making the entire transaction reach 10,029 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 36,000. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 21, Company’s Director sold 47,362 for 4.70, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 222,374. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0) by -$0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +51.79 while generating a return on equity of 27.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Apartment Investment and Management Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -27.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 8.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.17. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.59, and its Beta score is 0.99. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.82. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.03.

In the same vein, AIV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.04, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV)

Going through the that latest performance of [Apartment Investment and Management Company, AIV]. Its last 5-days volume of 6.06 million was inferior to the volume of 6.25 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.42% While, its Average True Range was 0.29.

Raw Stochastic average of Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.01%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 55.77% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.66% that was lower than 352.75% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

