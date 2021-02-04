Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) last month volatility was 3.11%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

As on February 03, 2021, Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.64% to $11.18. During the day, the stock rose to $11.24 and sunk to $10.63 before settling in for the price of $11.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BDN posted a 52-week range of $7.48-$16.25.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -0.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 96.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -74.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $170.57 million, simultaneously with a float of $168.15 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.95 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.56, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.72.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 337 employees. It has generated 1,722,306 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 102,062. The stock had 14.41 Receivables turnover and 0.14 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +24.91, operating margin was +4.85 and Pretax Margin of +5.95.

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Office industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 14, this organization’s Director sold 8,598 shares at the rate of 11.89, making the entire transaction reach 102,230 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 75,689.

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.02) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +5.93 while generating a return on equity of 1.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Brandywine Realty Trust’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -74.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.04 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 96.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.38. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.33, and its Beta score is 1.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.52. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 25.09.

In the same vein, BDN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.77, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.04 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Brandywine Realty Trust, BDN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.54 million was better the volume of 2.03 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.83% While, its Average True Range was 0.40.

Raw Stochastic average of Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 68.59%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 38.19% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.50% that was lower than 40.57% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.