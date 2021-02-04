Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) EPS is poised to hit 3.75 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) open the trading on February 03, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 1.10% to $107.21. During the day, the stock rose to $107.55 and sunk to $105.57 before settling in for the price of $106.04 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, COF posted a 52-week range of $38.00-$115.48.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 8.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -6.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $458.45 million, simultaneously with a float of $451.73 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $50.25 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $99.02, while the 200-day Moving Average is $76.64.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 52500 workers. It has generated 608,519,231 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +10.12 and Pretax Margin of +10.12.

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Credit Services industry. Capital One Financial Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 92.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 06, this organization’s Chief Information Officer sold 30,645 shares at the rate of 104.00, making the entire transaction reach 3,187,080 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 81,745. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 05, Company’s Chief Information Officer sold 8,767 for 100.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 876,700. This particular insider is now the holder of 81,745 in total.

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2020 suggests? It has posted $5.35 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $2.86) by $2.49. This company achieved a net margin of +8.53 while generating a return on equity of 4.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -6.90% and is forecasted to reach 13.65 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 7.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Capital One Financial Corporation (COF). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.71. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.75, and its Beta score is 1.73. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.93. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.91.

In the same vein, COF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.17, a figure that is expected to reach 3.75 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 13.65 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Capital One Financial Corporation (COF)

[Capital One Financial Corporation, COF] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.31% While, its Average True Range was 3.92.

Raw Stochastic average of Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 83.13%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 47.19% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 37.48% that was lower than 41.55% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.