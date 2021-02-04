CarLotz Inc. (LOTZ) last month volatility was 6.77%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

CarLotz Inc. (NASDAQ: LOTZ) started the day on February 03, 2021, with a price decrease of 0.00% at $10.28. During the day, the stock rose to $10.44 and sunk to $10.20 before settling in for the price of $10.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LOTZ posted a 52-week range of $9.50-$12.90.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $38.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.21 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.79, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.31.

CarLotz Inc. (NASDAQ: LOTZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CarLotz Inc. (LOTZ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.72. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.21.

In the same vein, LOTZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.02.

Technical Analysis of CarLotz Inc. (LOTZ)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of CarLotz Inc. (NASDAQ: LOTZ), its last 5-days Average volume was 7.24 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 5.89 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 4.81% While, its Average True Range was 0.73.

Raw Stochastic average of CarLotz Inc. (LOTZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.09%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 5.42% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 45.90% that was higher than 25.82% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

