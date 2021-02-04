Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $650.26K

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) started the day on February 03, 2021, with a price increase of 12.12% at $2.59. During the day, the stock rose to $2.8299 and sunk to $2.31 before settling in for the price of $2.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CMCM posted a 52-week range of $1.09-$2.98.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 14.10% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -47.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -132.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $141.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $35.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $360.40 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.05, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.17.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 2209 workers. It has generated 235,045 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -22,548. The stock had 2.41 Receivables turnover and 0.47 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +65.38, operating margin was -16.37 and Pretax Margin of -10.40.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.60%, in contrast to 15.80% institutional ownership.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2019, the organization reported -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.06) by -$0.19. This company achieved a net margin of -9.59 while generating a return on equity of -6.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -132.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.18 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -5.39% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -47.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $1.69, and its Beta score is 1.37. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.22.

In the same vein, CMCM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.54, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.18 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.28 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.11 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.58% While, its Average True Range was 0.23.

Raw Stochastic average of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.15%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 73.92% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 110.12% that was higher than 72.51% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.