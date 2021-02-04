Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) surge 1.09% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) established initial surge of 0.04% at $78.88, as the Stock market unbolted on February 03, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $79.41 and sunk to $78.53 before settling in for the price of $78.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CL posted a 52-week range of $58.49-$86.41.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Defensive sector posted annual sales growth of -1.90% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -3.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $859.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $855.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $68.61 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $83.10, while the 200-day Moving Average is $77.53.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 34300 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +60.82, operating margin was +24.27 and Pretax Margin of +22.14.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Colgate-Palmolive Company industry. Colgate-Palmolive Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 80.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 18, this organization’s Grp Pres, LatAm,AsiaPac&AF/Eus sold 11,714 shares at the rate of 85.27, making the entire transaction reach 998,889 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,676. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 17, Company’s Chairman, President & CEO sold 21,446 for 85.86, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,841,296. This particular insider is now the holder of 206,394 in total.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.76) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +16.36 while generating a return on equity of 626.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.81 per share during the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -3.20% and is forecasted to reach 3.47 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.28% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 3.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.34. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $25.19, and its Beta score is 0.61. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.25. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 40.31.

In the same vein, CL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.13, a figure that is expected to reach 0.78 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.47 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Colgate-Palmolive Company, CL]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 5.49 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.38% While, its Average True Range was 1.38.

Raw Stochastic average of Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 37.56%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 21.05% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 13.58% that was lower than 15.94% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.