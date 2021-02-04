Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) average volume reaches $3.23M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) flaunted slowness of -5.47% at $140.82, as the Stock market unbolted on February 03, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $144.61 and sunk to $138.04 before settling in for the price of $148.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EA posted a 52-week range of $85.69-$150.30.

The Communication Services sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 4.20% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 30.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 209.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $289.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $288.95 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $40.79 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $137.71, while the 200-day Moving Average is $130.70.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 9800 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 557,755 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 310,102. The stock had 10.08 Receivables turnover and 0.54 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +74.55, operating margin was +25.39 and Pretax Margin of +27.59.

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Electronic Arts Inc. industry. Electronic Arts Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 93.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 01, this organization’s EVP of Strategic Growth sold 330 shares at the rate of 143.79, making the entire transaction reach 47,451 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,753. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 01, Company’s Chief Studios Officer sold 785 for 143.79, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 112,875. This particular insider is now the holder of 21,502 in total.

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $2.96) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +55.60 while generating a return on equity of 47.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 209.40% and is forecasted to reach 5.98 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.79% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 30.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Electronic Arts Inc. (EA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.07. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $31.36, and its Beta score is 0.91. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.30. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 21.36.

In the same vein, EA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.49, a figure that is expected to reach 2.96 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.98 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Electronic Arts Inc., EA]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 3.34 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.69% While, its Average True Range was 4.50.

Raw Stochastic average of Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 76.39%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 33.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.51% that was higher than 29.55% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.