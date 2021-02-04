International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.23

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) started the day on February 03, 2021, with a price decrease of -0.27% at $119.12. During the day, the stock rose to $119.80 and sunk to $118.12 before settling in for the price of $119.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IBM posted a 52-week range of $90.56-$158.75.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was -3.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -7.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -8.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $891.38 million, simultaneously with a float of $889.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $107.01 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $124.59, while the 200-day Moving Average is $122.55.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 352600 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +49.32, operating margin was +10.95 and Pretax Margin of +6.30.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. International Business Machines Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 58.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 09, this organization’s Director bought 4,232 shares at the rate of 117.86, making the entire transaction reach 498,762 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,232. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 02, Company’s Director bought 2,655 for 112.92, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 299,803. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,655 in total.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.79) by $0.28. This company achieved a net margin of +7.47 while generating a return on equity of 26.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -8.60% and is forecasted to reach 12.08 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.09% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -7.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for International Business Machines Corporation (IBM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.87. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $19.03, and its Beta score is 1.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.45. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.33.

In the same vein, IBM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.26, a figure that is expected to reach 1.63 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 12.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM), its last 5-days Average volume was 7.84 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 8.89 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.68% While, its Average True Range was 2.91.

Raw Stochastic average of International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 44.62%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 11.83% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 48.00% that was higher than 32.27% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.