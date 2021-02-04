MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.75

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) started the day on February 03, 2021, with a price decrease of -0.34% at $11.87. During the day, the stock rose to $12.03 and sunk to $11.81 before settling in for the price of $11.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MTG posted a 52-week range of $4.34-$15.24.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 5.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 3.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $338.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $333.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.22 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.48, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.70.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 724 employees. It has generated 1,676,764 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +74.19 and Pretax Margin of +69.85.

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Insurance – Specialty Industry. MGIC Investment Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.60%, in contrast to 95.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 14, this organization’s Director bought 8,000 shares at the rate of 8.49, making the entire transaction reach 67,901 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 37,989. Preceding that transaction, on May 19, Company’s Director bought 5,000 for 7.09, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 35,465. This particular insider is now the holder of 5,000 in total.

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.31) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +55.50 while generating a return on equity of 17.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 3.80% and is forecasted to reach 1.66 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -0.54% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 23.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.48. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.90, and its Beta score is 1.75. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.49. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.36.

In the same vein, MTG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.33, a figure that is expected to reach 0.39 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.66 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.85 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 4.08 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.61% While, its Average True Range was 0.48.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 64.62%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 13.66% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 41.73% that was higher than 40.79% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.