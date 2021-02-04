New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) is 1.58% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

As on February 03, 2021, New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE: NRZ) started slowly as it slid -1.41% to $9.80. During the day, the stock rose to $9.98 and sunk to $9.80 before settling in for the price of $9.94 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NRZ posted a 52-week range of $2.91-$17.66.

It was noted that the giant of the Real Estate sector posted annual sales growth of 28.60% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -11.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -52.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $415.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $413.81 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.23 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.67, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.09.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 5102 workers. It has generated 960,763,000 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 187,765,333. The stock had 0.28 Receivables turnover and 0.08 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +85.06, operating margin was +23.76 and Pretax Margin of +22.47.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry. New Residential Investment Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 49.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 27, this organization’s Director bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 7.72, making the entire transaction reach 77,184 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 149,158. Preceding that transaction, on May 29, Company’s Director bought 3,600 for 7.29, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 26,252. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,700 in total.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.37) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +19.54 while generating a return on equity of 8.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

New Residential Investment Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -52.10% and is forecasted to reach 1.49 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -5.46% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -11.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE: NRZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.24. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.56.

In the same vein, NRZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.18, a figure that is expected to reach 0.33 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.49 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [New Residential Investment Corp., NRZ], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.7 million was better the volume of 4.05 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.08% While, its Average True Range was 0.28.

Raw Stochastic average of New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 84.58%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 69.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 37.72% that was lower than 42.82% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.