Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) EPS is poised to hit -0.87 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

By Steve Mayer
Markets

As on February 03, 2021, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) got off with the flyer as it spiked 4.57% to $18.07. During the day, the stock rose to $18.16 and sunk to $17.21 before settling in for the price of $17.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PK posted a 52-week range of $3.99-$24.27.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 2.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -39.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $235.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $233.35 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.47 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.21, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.82.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 488 employees. It has generated 5,770,492 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 627,049. The stock had 16.91 Receivables turnover and 0.27 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +17.51, operating margin was +10.33 and Pretax Margin of +12.46.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Hotel & Motel industry. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 85.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 15, this organization’s Director bought 7,500 shares at the rate of 11.39, making the entire transaction reach 85,425 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 120,398. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 11, Company’s Director bought 12,500 for 11.10, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 138,750. This particular insider is now the holder of 112,898 in total.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted -$1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.91) by -$0.26. This company achieved a net margin of +10.87 while generating a return on equity of 5.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.84 per share during the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -39.30% and is forecasted to reach -1.95 in the upcoming year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.81. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.89.

In the same vein, PK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.65, a figure that is expected to reach -0.87 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.95 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Park Hotels & Resorts Inc., PK], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 5.85 million was better the volume of 4.16 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.18% While, its Average True Range was 0.85.

Raw Stochastic average of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.00%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 90.32% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 56.66% that was lower than 76.26% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

