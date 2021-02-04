Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) last week performance was -3.61%

As on February 03, 2021, Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB) started slowly as it slid -11.56% to $46.69. During the day, the stock rose to $49.50 and sunk to $45.85 before settling in for the price of $52.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TENB posted a 52-week range of $16.28-$58.45.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -32.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $101.74 million, simultaneously with a float of $88.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.92 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $46.88, while the 200-day Moving Average is $36.56.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 1373 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 240,072 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -67,037. The stock had 4.35 Receivables turnover and 0.70 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +82.85, operating margin was -24.48 and Pretax Margin of -24.15.

Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Tenable Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 91.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 01, this organization’s General Counsel & Secretary sold 7,260 shares at the rate of 49.34, making the entire transaction reach 358,208 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 11,811. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 22, Company’s General Counsel & Secretary sold 100,000 for 53.87, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,386,552. This particular insider is now the holder of 11,811 in total.

Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.06) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -27.92 while generating a return on equity of -89.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tenable Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -32.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.26 in the upcoming year.

Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.74. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 359.17.

In the same vein, TENB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.80, a figure that is expected to reach 0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Tenable Holdings Inc., TENB], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.49 million was better the volume of 1.01 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.39% While, its Average True Range was 3.27.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 53.33%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 10.84% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 69.96% that was higher than 56.73% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.