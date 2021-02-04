Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) last week performance was 15.56%

As on February 03, 2021, Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) got off with the flyer as it spiked 17.27% to $22.20. During the day, the stock rose to $22.6032 and sunk to $19.075 before settling in for the price of $18.93 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, YSG posted a 52-week range of $15.17-$21.66.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 4.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $656.47 million, simultaneously with a float of $63.65 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.57 billion.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 3355 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +63.59, operating margin was +4.74 and Pretax Margin of +4.86.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +2.49 while generating a return on equity of 12.60.

Yatsen Holding Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 4.30%.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.57. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 21.29.

Technical Analysis of Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Yatsen Holding Limited, YSG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.92 million was better the volume of 2.77 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.08% While, its Average True Range was 1.68.