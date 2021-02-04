Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) 14-day ATR is 0.49: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP) flaunted slowness of -0.23% at $8.83, as the Stock market unbolted on February 03, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $9.1472 and sunk to $8.74 before settling in for the price of $8.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PAGP posted a 52-week range of $3.04-$17.83.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -5.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -7.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $186.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $180.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.72 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.15, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.36.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 5000 employees. It has generated 6,670,200 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 66,200. The stock had 10.99 Receivables turnover and 1.17 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +5.93, operating margin was +5.03 and Pretax Margin of +6.71.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Plains GP Holdings L.P. industry. Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 80.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 18, this organization’s Director sold 6,220,955 shares at the rate of 8.05, making the entire transaction reach 50,078,688 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 18, Company’s sold 6,220,955 for 8.05, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 50,078,688. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.25) by -$0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +0.99 while generating a return on equity of 16.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -7.20% and is forecasted to reach 1.10 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -13.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 9.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.06. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.00.

In the same vein, PAGP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.73, a figure that is expected to reach 0.29 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Plains GP Holdings L.P., PAGP]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 3.09 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.40% While, its Average True Range was 0.49.

Raw Stochastic average of Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 62.44%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 13.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 39.82% that was lower than 57.00% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.