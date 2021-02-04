The key reasons why Ebix Inc. (EBIX) is -34.69% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 02, 2021, Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX) had a quiet start as it plunged -21.77% to $41.89. During the day, the stock rose to $54.32 and sunk to $41.15 before settling in for the price of $53.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EBIX posted a 52-week range of $8.75-$64.14.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 22.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 4.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $30.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $25.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.31 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $39.04, while the 200-day Moving Average is $26.33.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 7975 employees. It has generated 72,804 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 12,128. The stock had 3.03 Receivables turnover and 0.36 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +62.17, operating margin was +23.96 and Pretax Margin of +15.64.

Ebix Inc. (EBIX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Ebix Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.80%, in contrast to 83.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 27, this organization’s Senior Vice President sold 672 shares at the rate of 59.76, making the entire transaction reach 40,159 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 12,221. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 17, Company’s Director sold 10,000 for 23.92, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 239,200. This particular insider is now the holder of 91,987 in total.

Ebix Inc. (EBIX) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.8 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.8) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +16.66 while generating a return on equity of 18.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.96 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ebix Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 4.80% and is forecasted to reach 4.29 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 13.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ebix Inc. (EBIX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.62. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.61, and its Beta score is 2.80. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.39. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 29.96.

In the same vein, EBIX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.08, a figure that is expected to reach 0.92 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ebix Inc. (EBIX)

Going through the that latest performance of [Ebix Inc., EBIX]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.31 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.52 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.09% While, its Average True Range was 5.79.

Raw Stochastic average of Ebix Inc. (EBIX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 51.95%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 14.19% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 149.19% that was higher than 91.17% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.