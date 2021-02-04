Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) EPS is poised to hit 0.29 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on February 03, 2021, Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) started slowly as it slid -0.47% to $31.86. During the day, the stock rose to $32.10 and sunk to $31.24 before settling in for the price of $32.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TCOM posted a 52-week range of $20.10-$37.45.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 37.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 68.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 457.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $600.68 million, simultaneously with a float of $587.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $19.35 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $33.39, while the 200-day Moving Average is $29.56.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 44300 employees. It has generated 116,515 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 22,904. The stock had 3.21 Receivables turnover and 0.18 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +79.33, operating margin was +14.13 and Pretax Margin of +25.48.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Travel Services industry. Trip.com Group Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.00%, in contrast to 72.20% institutional ownership.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.17) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +19.66 while generating a return on equity of 7.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 457.30% and is forecasted to reach 4.71 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.17% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 68.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.75.

In the same vein, TCOM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.72, a figure that is expected to reach 0.29 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.71 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Trip.com Group Limited, TCOM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 5.71 million was better the volume of 4.5 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.68% While, its Average True Range was 1.19.

Raw Stochastic average of Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 44.82%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 24.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.53% that was lower than 43.90% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.