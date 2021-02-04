Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) 14-day ATR is 0.40: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ: VOD) started the day on February 03, 2021, with a price increase of 7.13% at $18.79. During the day, the stock rose to $18.82 and sunk to $18.35 before settling in for the price of $17.54 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VOD posted a 52-week range of $11.46-$20.25.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

The company of the Communication Services sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -1.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -16.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 80.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.95 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.68 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $50.93 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.24, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.62.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 95219 employees. It has generated 423,083 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -8,655. The stock had 4.59 Receivables turnover and 0.29 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +26.88, operating margin was +10.54 and Pretax Margin of +7.34.

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. Vodafone Group Plc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 8.60% institutional ownership.

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -2.05 while generating a return on equity of -1.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Vodafone Group Plc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 80.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.65 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 25.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -16.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ: VOD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Vodafone Group Plc (VOD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.40. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.15, and its Beta score is 0.97. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.95.

In the same vein, VOD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.04, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.65 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ: VOD), its last 5-days Average volume was 5.04 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 3.65 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.85% While, its Average True Range was 0.46.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio

Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash.

Click here to download your free report right away

Sponsored

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.47%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 98.34% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 34.24% that was higher than 31.82% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

PayPal (PYPL) Earnings Watch: What to Expect From Last Quarter?

Today's Spotlight Shaun Noe - 0
In the fourth quarter of 2020, PayPal (PYPL) tripled its profitability, completing what the company describes as its most profitable quarter ever. This was...
Read more

What is Driving NIO Inc (NIO)?

Trading Directions Sana Meer - 0
NIO Inc. (NIO), a Chinese electric vehicle developer and manufacturer - got a boost from news that it may begin selling its vehicles in...
Read more

Before You Invest, Read this Insightful Snap Inc. (SNAP) Analysis

Markets Briefing Sana Meer - 0
The company Snap Inc (SNAP) recently acquired a 3D human modeling company. It has a lot of potential for the online retail market. Still,...
Read more

Already Well-Valued For Its Quality: Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)

Trading Directions Zach King - 0
The first quarter fiscal year 2021 report was released by Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) on Tuesday, January 26. The company achieved earnings higher than Wall...
Read more

Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA): One Name To Keep A Close Eye On

Today's Spotlight Sana Meer - 0
According to Avaya Holdings (AVYA) relationship between its 200-day and 20-day major moving averages, the stock has been on a rally. As a result,...
Read more

Related Stories

Analyst Insights

The Wendy’s Company (WEN) last month volatility was 2.74%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Sana Meer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 03, 2021, The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ: WEN) set off with pace as it heaved 0.22%...
Read more
Analyst Insights

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) volume hits 4.19 million: A New Opening for Investors

Sana Meer - 0
Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) open the trading on February 03, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 7.35% to $13.14. During the day,...
Read more
Analyst Insights

Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) Open at price of $24.23: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Sana Meer - 0
Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) started the day on February 03, 2021, with a price increase of 0.58% at $24.33. During the day, the...
Read more
Analyst Insights

The key reasons why Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) is -11.02% away from 52-week high?

Sana Meer - 0
As on February 03, 2021, Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.21% to $80.23. During the...
Read more
Analyst Insights

No matter how cynical the overall market is Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) performance over the last week is recorded 4.59%

Sana Meer - 0
Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) flaunted slowness of -0.18% at $50.62, as the Stock market unbolted on February 03, 2021. During the day,...
Read more
Analyst Insights

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) 14-day ATR is 0.17: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Sana Meer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 03, 2021, W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE: WTI) set off with pace as it heaved 5.65%...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.