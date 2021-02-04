Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Moves 4.75% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on February 03, 2021, Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) got off with the flyer as it spiked 4.75% to $33.99. During the day, the stock rose to $34.02 and sunk to $32.32 before settling in for the price of $32.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WY posted a 52-week range of $13.10-$34.71.

The Real Estate sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 3.60% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -16.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -110.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $747.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $744.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $26.86 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $32.18, while the 200-day Moving Average is $27.21.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 9400 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 697,234 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -8,085. The stock had 14.88 Receivables turnover and 0.39 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +9.64, operating margin was +4.55 and Pretax Margin of -3.25.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Specialty industry. Weyerhaeuser Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 82.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 02, this organization’s Senior Vice President and CFO sold 24,000 shares at the rate of 32.10, making the entire transaction reach 770,371 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 188,099. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 16, Company’s Director bought 10,000 for 29.11, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 291,050. This particular insider is now the holder of 17,869 in total.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.46) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -1.16 while generating a return on equity of -0.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -110.30% and is forecasted to reach 1.18 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -16.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Weyerhaeuser Company (WY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.96. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $51.81, and its Beta score is 1.90. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.83. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 110.53.

In the same vein, WY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.66, a figure that is expected to reach 0.55 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.18 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Weyerhaeuser Company (WY)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Weyerhaeuser Company, WY], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 6.19 million was better the volume of 4.82 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.67% While, its Average True Range was 1.07.

Raw Stochastic average of Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.28%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 99.05% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 39.52% that was higher than 31.16% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.