ABB Ltd (ABB) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $24.97: Right on the Precipice

As on February 04, 2021, ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) started slowly as it slid -5.04% to $29.02. During the day, the stock rose to $29.13 and sunk to $28.755 before settling in for the price of $30.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ABB posted a 52-week range of $14.71-$30.89.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was -6.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -15.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -27.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.12 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.95 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $64.01 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $28.39, while the 200-day Moving Average is $24.97.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 144400 employees. It has generated 192,480 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 7,178. The stock had 3.81 Receivables turnover and 0.63 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +32.18, operating margin was +9.09 and Pretax Margin of +6.66.

ABB Ltd (ABB) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.15) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +3.73 while generating a return on equity of 7.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

ABB Ltd’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -27.90%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -15.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ABB Ltd (ABB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.62. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $130.13, and its Beta score is 1.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.46. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 36.45.

In the same vein, ABB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.22.

Technical Analysis of ABB Ltd (ABB)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [ABB Ltd, ABB], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.41 million was better the volume of 2.33 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.30% While, its Average True Range was 0.68.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of ABB Ltd (ABB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 72.63%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 14.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.31% that was higher than 23.23% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.