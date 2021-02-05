Agora Inc. (API) surge 60.21% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API) started the day on February 04, 2021, with a price decrease of -2.86% at $88.17. During the day, the stock rose to $93.9993 and sunk to $81.80 before settling in for the price of $90.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, API posted a 52-week range of $33.60-$91.53.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -56.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $99.23 million, simultaneously with a float of $17.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.52 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $45.92.

Agora Inc. (API) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.01) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Agora Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -56.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in the upcoming year.

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Agora Inc. (API). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 21.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 7.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 98.31.

Technical Analysis of Agora Inc. (API)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.79 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.27 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.09% While, its Average True Range was 8.94.

Raw Stochastic average of Agora Inc. (API) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 90.35%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 89.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 141.97% that was higher than 93.03% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.