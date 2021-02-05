AirNet Technology Inc. (ANTE) EPS growth this year is 65.10%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

By Shaun Noe
Company News

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ANTE) open the trading on February 04, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.87% to $3.15. During the day, the stock rose to $3.60 and sunk to $3.10 before settling in for the price of $3.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ANTE posted a 52-week range of $0.63-$3.85.

The Communication Services sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -19.00% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 65.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $12.57 million, simultaneously with a float of $1.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $41.23 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.89, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.15.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 220 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 118,485 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -143,324. The stock had 0.70 Receivables turnover and 0.23 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -29.07, operating margin was -128.26 and Pretax Margin of -127.63.

AirNet Technology Inc. (ANTE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Advertising Agencies industry. AirNet Technology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.00%, in contrast to 4.40% institutional ownership.

AirNet Technology Inc. (ANTE) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -120.96 while generating a return on equity of -87.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

AirNet Technology Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 65.10%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 8.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ANTE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AirNet Technology Inc. (ANTE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.38. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.62.

In the same vein, ANTE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.53.

Technical Analysis of AirNet Technology Inc. (ANTE)

[AirNet Technology Inc., ANTE] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.13% While, its Average True Range was 0.34.

Raw Stochastic average of AirNet Technology Inc. (ANTE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.64%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 67.39% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 98.05% that was lower than 127.71% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

