Albemarle Corporation (ALB) volume hits 8.39 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 04, 2021, Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) had a quiet start as it plunged -4.31% to $154.90. During the day, the stock rose to $156.50 and sunk to $151.64 before settling in for the price of $161.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ALB posted a 52-week range of $48.89-$188.35.

The company of the Basic Materials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 8.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -18.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $106.39 million, simultaneously with a float of $106.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.87 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $155.45, while the 200-day Moving Average is $103.51.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 6000 employees. It has generated 598,238 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 88,871. The stock had 4.95 Receivables turnover and 0.41 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +35.07, operating margin was +19.09 and Pretax Margin of +15.68.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry. Albemarle Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 89.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 17, this organization’s Director sold 164,191 shares at the rate of 126.66, making the entire transaction reach 20,796,356 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 184,065. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 11, Company’s President, Catalysts sold 14,580 for 118.43, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,726,709. This particular insider is now the holder of 13,639 in total.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.78) by $0.31. This company achieved a net margin of +14.86 while generating a return on equity of 14.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -18.30% and is forecasted to reach 4.10 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Albemarle Corporation (ALB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 7.87. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $43.27, and its Beta score is 1.60. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.20.

In the same vein, ALB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.58, a figure that is expected to reach 1.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Albemarle Corporation (ALB)

Going through the that latest performance of [Albemarle Corporation, ALB]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.24 million indicated improvement to the volume of 2.25 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.11% While, its Average True Range was 7.99.

Raw Stochastic average of Albemarle Corporation (ALB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 69.39%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 8.88% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.71% that was lower than 46.14% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.