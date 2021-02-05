American Express Company (AXP) surge 4.98% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) established initial surge of 3.70% at $124.90, as the Stock market unbolted on February 04, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $125.41 and sunk to $120.80 before settling in for the price of $120.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AXP posted a 52-week range of $67.00-$138.04.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 5.50% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 9.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $804.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $652.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $102.91 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $120.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $103.97.

American Express Company (AXP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the American Express Company industry. American Express Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.11%, in contrast to 87.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 02, this organization’s President, Glbl Services Group sold 29,292 shares at the rate of 119.09, making the entire transaction reach 3,488,384 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 15,626. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 10, Company’s Pres., Global Comm. Services sold 2,064 for 119.56, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 246,772. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

American Express Company (AXP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $1.31) by $0.45. This company achieved a net margin of +8.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

American Express Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 9.10% and is forecasted to reach 8.86 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.17% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 7.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Express Company (AXP). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.68. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $33.15, and its Beta score is 1.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.78.

In the same vein, AXP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.77, a figure that is expected to reach 1.51 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.86 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of American Express Company (AXP)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [American Express Company, AXP]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 4.45 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.72% While, its Average True Range was 3.86.

Raw Stochastic average of American Express Company (AXP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 88.52%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 73.40% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 43.28% that was lower than 45.18% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.