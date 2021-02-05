AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) average volume reaches $2.91M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 04, 2021, AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) had a quiet start as it plunged -5.57% to $22.21. During the day, the stock rose to $22.53 and sunk to $21.9369 before settling in for the price of $23.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AU posted a 52-week range of $12.66-$38.50.

It was noted that the giant of the Basic Materials sector posted annual sales growth of -6.60% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 46.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 68.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $418.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $412.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.20 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $26.28.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 34263 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +21.90, operating margin was +16.77 and Pretax Margin of +12.79.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Gold industry. AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.10%, in contrast to 33.60% institutional ownership.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.94) by -$0.31. This company achieved a net margin of +10.33 while generating a return on equity of 14.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 68.10% and is forecasted to reach 3.06 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 28.85% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 46.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.94. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.73, and its Beta score is 0.55. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.51. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 17.76.

In the same vein, AU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.51, a figure that is expected to reach 1.76 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU)

Going through the that latest performance of [AngloGold Ashanti Limited, AU]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.39 million indicated improvement to the volume of 3.27 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.04% While, its Average True Range was 0.92.

Raw Stochastic average of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 19.71%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 10.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 41.46% that was lower than 49.76% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.