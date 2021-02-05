Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (APXT) 14-day ATR is 0.92: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: APXT) flaunted slowness of -5.23% at $15.76, as the Stock market unbolted on February 04, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $17.28 and sunk to $15.67 before settling in for the price of $16.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, APXT posted a 52-week range of $9.13-$17.90.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $44.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $35.15 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $728.74 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.38.

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (APXT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation industry. Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.84%, in contrast to 75.90% institutional ownership.

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: APXT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (APXT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.92.

In the same vein, APXT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.03.

Technical Analysis of Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (APXT)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation, APXT]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 2.58 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.36% While, its Average True Range was 0.93.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (APXT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 72.70%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 48.82% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 54.42% that was lower than 60.06% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.