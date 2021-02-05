Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) EPS is poised to hit -0.22 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 04, 2021, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) set off with pace as it heaved 6.67% to $4.16. During the day, the stock rose to $4.26 and sunk to $3.86 before settling in for the price of $3.90 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ABUS posted a 52-week range of $0.88-$9.02.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -16.70% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -9.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -137.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $79.49 million, simultaneously with a float of $63.55 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $342.91 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.97, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.98.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 80 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 75,138 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,921,538. The stock had 3.98 Receivables turnover and 0.04 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -1186.91 and Pretax Margin of -2519.66.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.60%, in contrast to 31.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 14, this organization’s Chief Business Officer sold 40,000 shares at the rate of 5.00, making the entire transaction reach 200,032 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,327,457. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 23, Company’s Chief Business Officer sold 20,000 for 5.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 100,200. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,367,457 in total.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.22) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -2557.36 while generating a return on equity of -112.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -137.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.88 in the upcoming year.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 15.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 56.21.

In the same vein, ABUS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.24, a figure that is expected to reach -0.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.88 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS)

Going through the that latest performance of [Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, ABUS]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.13 million indicated improvement to the volume of 2.89 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.50% While, its Average True Range was 0.28.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 51.42%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 82.88% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 49.35% that was lower than 87.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.