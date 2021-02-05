Athira Pharma Inc. (ATHA) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $363.55K

Athira Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA) open the trading on February 04, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 3.02% to $22.19. During the day, the stock rose to $24.18 and sunk to $21.915 before settling in for the price of $21.54 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ATHA posted a 52-week range of $15.79-$34.79.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 0.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $32.49 million, simultaneously with a float of $23.90 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $774.65 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $26.39.

Athira Pharma Inc. (ATHA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Athira Pharma Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.00%, in contrast to 62.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 25, this organization’s Director bought 311,111 shares at the rate of 22.50, making the entire transaction reach 6,999,998 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,425,916.

Athira Pharma Inc. (ATHA) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$1.12 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.25) by -$0.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

Athira Pharma Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 0.70% and is forecasted to reach -1.66 in the upcoming year.

Athira Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Athira Pharma Inc. (ATHA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 30.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.10.

Technical Analysis of Athira Pharma Inc. (ATHA)

[Athira Pharma Inc., ATHA] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.35% While, its Average True Range was 2.02.