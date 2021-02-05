Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.27

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) started the day on February 04, 2021, with a price increase of 27.71% at $7.88. During the day, the stock rose to $8.14 and sunk to $6.2064 before settling in for the price of $6.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BCLI posted a 52-week range of $3.80-$17.95.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -9.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -52.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $31.15 million, simultaneously with a float of $25.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $259.65 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.26, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.79.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 23.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 16, this organization’s EVP and COO bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 12.95, making the entire transaction reach 64,740 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 55,000. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 16, Company’s Member of 10% owner group sold 7,823 for 13.47, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 105,351. This particular insider is now the holder of 67,053 in total.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.26) by $0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -52.20% and is forecasted to reach -1.37 in the upcoming year.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.59.

In the same vein, BCLI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.02, a figure that is expected to reach -0.44 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.37 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.65 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.22 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.89% While, its Average True Range was 0.70.

Raw Stochastic average of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.83%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 92.02% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 135.13% that was lower than 205.04% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.