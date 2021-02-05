C3.ai Inc. (AI) is predicted to post EPS of -0.16 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) open the trading on February 04, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 4.98% to $154.37. During the day, the stock rose to $158.27 and sunk to $147.50 before settling in for the price of $147.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AI posted a 52-week range of $90.03-$183.90.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -108.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $101.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $57.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.69 billion.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Information Technology Services industry. C3.ai Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.30%, in contrast to 40.20% institutional ownership.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

C3.ai Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -108.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.87 in the upcoming year.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for C3.ai Inc. (AI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 13.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 95.25.

In the same vein, AI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.57, a figure that is expected to reach -0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.87 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of C3.ai Inc. (AI)

[C3.ai Inc., AI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.02% While, its Average True Range was 12.96.