Churchill Capital Corp II (CCX) Moves 2.44% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

By Zach King
As on February 03, 2021, Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE: CCX) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.44% to $10.51. During the day, the stock rose to $10.55 and sunk to $10.27 before settling in for the price of $10.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CCX posted a 52-week range of $9.25-$11.99.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $86.25 million, simultaneously with a float of $69.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $919.94 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.31, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.49.

Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE: CCX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Churchill Capital Corp II (CCX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18.

In the same vein, CCX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.01.

Technical Analysis of Churchill Capital Corp II (CCX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Churchill Capital Corp II, CCX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.6 million was lower the volume of 2.34 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 43.16% While, its Average True Range was 0.18.

Raw Stochastic average of Churchill Capital Corp II (CCX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 45.53%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 51.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 17.36% that was higher than 12.72% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

