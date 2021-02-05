Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $1.76: Right on the Precipice

Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) established initial surge of 17.24% at $2.04, as the Stock market unbolted on February 04, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $2.1636 and sunk to $1.85 before settling in for the price of $1.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CREX posted a 52-week range of $0.52-$5.98.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 18.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 102.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $10.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $8.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $23.26 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.37, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.76.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 100 employees. It has generated 315,980 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 10,380. The stock had 5.08 Receivables turnover and 0.88 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +39.52, operating margin was -1.14 and Pretax Margin of +3.58.

Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Creative Realities Inc. industry. Creative Realities Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.90%, in contrast to 20.30% institutional ownership.

Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.03) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +3.29 while generating a return on equity of 5.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Creative Realities Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 102.60%.

Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Creative Realities Inc. (CREX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.26.

In the same vein, CREX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.60.

Technical Analysis of Creative Realities Inc. (CREX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Creative Realities Inc., CREX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.77 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.68% While, its Average True Range was 0.20.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 90.51%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 82.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 88.50% that was lower than 95.89% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.