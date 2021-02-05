Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) Moves 10.45% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

By Zach King
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 04, 2021, Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) set off with pace as it heaved 10.45% to $2.22. During the day, the stock rose to $2.42 and sunk to $1.99 before settling in for the price of $2.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, YVR posted a 52-week range of $1.27-$3.55.

It was noted that the giant of the Communication Services sector posted annual sales growth of -3.90% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 43.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $10.36 million, simultaneously with a float of $8.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $24.69 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.74, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.70.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 95 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -686.39, operating margin was -1708.75 and Pretax Margin of -1814.36.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry. Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 21.60%, in contrast to 11.80% institutional ownership.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -1766.25 while generating a return on equity of -112.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 43.30%.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20.

In the same vein, YVR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.82.

Technical Analysis of Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Liquid Media Group Ltd., YVR]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.64 million was inferior to the volume of 0.64 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.94% While, its Average True Range was 0.23.

Raw Stochastic average of Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 81.97%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 72.22% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 120.92% that was higher than 83.75% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

