No matter how cynical the overall market is Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) performance over the last week is recorded -2.03%

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) established initial surge of 3.21% at $3.86, as the Stock market unbolted on February 04, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $3.90 and sunk to $3.67 before settling in for the price of $3.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KXIN posted a 52-week range of $0.40-$13.40.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $59.65 million, simultaneously with a float of $10.95 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $269.89 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.58, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.16.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 279 employees. It has generated 1,199,631 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -165,290. The stock had 513.34 Receivables turnover and 2.53 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -1.64, operating margin was -17.73 and Pretax Margin of -21.21.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Kaixin Auto Holdings industry. Kaixin Auto Holdings’s current insider ownership accounts for 14.20%, in contrast to 0.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 13, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 160,000 shares at the rate of 3.15, making the entire transaction reach 503,344 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,253,200.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -13.78 while generating a return on equity of -45.06.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.36. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.65.

In the same vein, KXIN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.55.

Technical Analysis of Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Kaixin Auto Holdings, KXIN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.65 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.78% While, its Average True Range was 0.36.

Raw Stochastic average of Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.50%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 34.59% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 89.62% that was lower than 388.84% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.