Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) Open at price of $3.20: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

As on February 04, 2021, Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) started slowly as it slid -0.32% to $3.16. During the day, the stock rose to $3.31 and sunk to $3.12 before settling in for the price of $3.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NAT posted a 52-week range of $2.30-$9.00.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -2.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 89.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $149.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $146.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $457.76 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.12, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.94.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 20 employees. It has generated 15,861,000 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -517,600. The stock had 13.45 Receivables turnover and 0.30 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +14.33, operating margin was +10.08 and Pretax Margin of -3.24.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Marine Shipping industry. Nordic American Tankers Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.90%, in contrast to 30.50% institutional ownership.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.04) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -3.26 while generating a return on equity of -1.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nordic American Tankers Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 89.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.14. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.11, and its Beta score is 0.58. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.13. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.87.

In the same vein, NAT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.62, a figure that is expected to reach -0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Nordic American Tankers Limited, NAT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 5.1 million was better the volume of 3.56 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.26% While, its Average True Range was 0.15.

Raw Stochastic average of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.51%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 73.21% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 37.64% that was lower than 47.85% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.