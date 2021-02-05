Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) last month volatility was 8.01%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) open the trading on February 04, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 8.49% to $2.81. During the day, the stock rose to $2.85 and sunk to $2.59 before settling in for the price of $2.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ONCY posted a 52-week range of $0.94-$4.19.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -40.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $43.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $42.46 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $120.61 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.72, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.14.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.80%, in contrast to 2.50% institutional ownership.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -1,088.23.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -40.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.39 in the upcoming year.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 9.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19.

In the same vein, ONCY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.81, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.39 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY)

[Oncolytics Biotech Inc., ONCY] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.17% While, its Average True Range was 0.19.

Raw Stochastic average of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 47.53%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 69.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 66.68% that was lower than 87.75% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.