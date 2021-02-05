Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $172.61K

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) open the trading on February 04, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 1.73% to $4.11. During the day, the stock rose to $5.20 and sunk to $3.77 before settling in for the price of $4.04 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PTPI posted a 52-week range of $1.80-$5.96.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -0.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $9.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $6.11 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $40.24 million.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 38 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +18.35, operating margin was -108.29 and Pretax Margin of -212.86.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 34.99%, in contrast to 1.40% institutional ownership.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -208.71 while generating a return on equity of -1,025.92.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -0.10%.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.41. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.19.

In the same vein, PTPI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.03.

Technical Analysis of Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI)

[Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc., PTPI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.82% While, its Average True Range was 0.47.