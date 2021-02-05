Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) went up 9.61% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) established initial surge of 9.61% at $3.65, as the Stock market unbolted on February 04, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $3.93 and sunk to $3.39 before settling in for the price of $3.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PHIO posted a 52-week range of $1.60-$10.85.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 66.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.78 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.58 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $20.88 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.76, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.42.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 11 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 1,909 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -42795.24 and Pretax Margin of -42419.05.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. industry. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 11.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 19, this organization’s President & CEO bought 2,000 shares at the rate of 2.50, making the entire transaction reach 5,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 16,377.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.4 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.37) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -42419.05 while generating a return on equity of -92.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 66.40% and is forecasted to reach 2.59 in the upcoming year.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.27.

In the same vein, PHIO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -7.84, a figure that is expected to reach -0.42 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.59 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., PHIO]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.7 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.49% While, its Average True Range was 0.30.

Raw Stochastic average of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 86.41%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 76.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 70.29% that was lower than 78.87% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.