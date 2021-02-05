Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $325.30K

By Steve Mayer
Markets

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) started the day on February 04, 2021, with a price increase of 9.67% at $79.47. During the day, the stock rose to $84.99 and sunk to $75.01 before settling in for the price of $72.46 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QTRX posted a 52-week range of $10.90-$84.83.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -13.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $30.14 million, simultaneously with a float of $29.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.57 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $54.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $38.25.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 248 employees. It has generated 228,766 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -164,500. The stock had 6.41 Receivables turnover and 0.47 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +47.30, operating margin was -69.98 and Pretax Margin of -72.24.

Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. Quanterix Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.00%, in contrast to 87.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 01, this organization’s SVP, Commercial & Accelerator sold 105 shares at the rate of 68.26, making the entire transaction reach 7,167 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 21,732. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 01, Company’s General Counsel & Secretary sold 163 for 68.26, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 11,126. This particular insider is now the holder of 31,722 in total.

Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.42) by $0.49. This company achieved a net margin of -71.91 while generating a return on equity of -48.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

Quanterix Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -13.40% and is forecasted to reach -1.11 in the upcoming year.

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Quanterix Corporation (QTRX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.36. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 33.70.

In the same vein, QTRX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.17, a figure that is expected to reach -0.34 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Quanterix Corporation (QTRX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.53 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.48 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.95% While, its Average True Range was 6.98.

Raw Stochastic average of Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 89.73%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 77.19% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 105.46% that was higher than 83.59% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

