Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) average volume reaches $5.25M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

As on February 04, 2021, Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.05% to $70.84. During the day, the stock rose to $71.87 and sunk to $69.88 before settling in for the price of $69.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RCL posted a 52-week range of $19.25-$122.10.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 6.30% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 21.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 4.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $214.16 million, simultaneously with a float of $187.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.88 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $74.02, while the 200-day Moving Average is $61.22.

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Travel Services industry. Royal Caribbean Group’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.60%, in contrast to 61.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 25, this organization’s Director sold 600,000 shares at the rate of 63.67, making the entire transaction reach 38,202,172 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 23,134,512. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 25, Company’s 10% Owner sold 600,000 for 63.67, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 38,202,172. This particular insider is now the holder of 18,099,253 in total.

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted -$5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$5.12) by -$0.5. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -4.84 per share during the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 4.50% and is forecasted to reach -13.12 in the upcoming year.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Royal Caribbean Group (RCL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.60.

In the same vein, RCL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -19.72, a figure that is expected to reach -5.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -13.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Royal Caribbean Group, RCL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.96 million was better the volume of 3.9 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.20% While, its Average True Range was 3.06.

Raw Stochastic average of Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 57.77%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 54.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 47.97% that was lower than 68.39% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.