Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) 14-day ATR is 0.16: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) started the day on February 04, 2021, with a price increase of 2.65% at $1.94. During the day, the stock rose to $1.95 and sunk to $1.89 before settling in for the price of $1.89 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TANH posted a 52-week range of $0.81-$3.65.

The company of the Consumer Defensive sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -5.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -21.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -418.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $28.87 million, simultaneously with a float of $24.11 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $68.81 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.6762, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.7790.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 70 employees. It has generated 693,388 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -85,318. The stock had 1.35 Receivables turnover and 0.39 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +12.14, operating margin was +1.37 and Pretax Margin of -18.88.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Household & Personal Products Industry. Tantech Holdings Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 32.82%, in contrast to 1.50% institutional ownership.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -12.30 while generating a return on equity of -6.30.

Tantech Holdings Ltd’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -418.70%.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.34. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.86.

In the same vein, TANH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.22.

Technical Analysis of Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.5 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 4.98 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.26% While, its Average True Range was 0.1731.

Raw Stochastic average of Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.49%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 50.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 79.85% that was lower than 176.43% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.