The key reasons why Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) is -17.62% away from 52-week high?

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY) started the day on February 04, 2021, with a price increase of 35.71% at $3.04. During the day, the stock rose to $3.47 and sunk to $2.30 before settling in for the price of $2.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SIFY posted a 52-week range of $0.56-$3.69.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 12.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -43.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $198.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $176.73 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $601.92 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.62, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.18.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 2794 employees. It has generated 115,854 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 3,561. The stock had 1.89 Receivables turnover and 0.73 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +27.43, operating margin was +7.75 and Pretax Margin of +4.44.

Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. Sify Technologies Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 27.10%, in contrast to 0.80% institutional ownership.

Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.01) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +3.07 while generating a return on equity of 6.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sify Technologies Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -43.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.10 in the upcoming year.

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.33. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $60.80, and its Beta score is 1.65. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.93.

In the same vein, SIFY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.05, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.01 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.77 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.70% While, its Average True Range was 0.35.

Raw Stochastic average of Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 76.13%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 70.75% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 150.01% that was higher than 124.25% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.