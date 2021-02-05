UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 5.96 million

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) started the day on February 04, 2021, with a price decrease of -2.54% at $329.32. During the day, the stock rose to $335.29 and sunk to $328.39 before settling in for the price of $337.89 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UNH posted a 52-week range of $187.72-$367.95.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 13.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 17.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $950.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $943.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $316.75 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $344.29, while the 200-day Moving Average is $317.32.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 325000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +8.71 and Pretax Margin of +8.07.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Healthcare Plans Industry. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 89.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 05, this organization’s EVP & Chief Legal Officer sold 9,993 shares at the rate of 348.69, making the entire transaction reach 3,484,459 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 147,756. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 30, Company’s EVP & Chief Legal Officer sold 8,562 for 347.08, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,971,699. This particular insider is now the holder of 142,758 in total.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +5.99.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 17.50% and is forecasted to reach 21.10 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.41% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 20.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 8.48. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.55, and its Beta score is 0.75. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.23. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 19.76.

In the same vein, UNH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 16.03, a figure that is expected to reach 4.35 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 21.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.62 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 3.36 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.05% While, its Average True Range was 8.53.

Raw Stochastic average of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 50.67%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 2.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 21.88% that was lower than 27.52% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.