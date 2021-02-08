Atlantic American Corporation (AAME) volume hits 111.4 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on February 05, 2021, Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ: AAME) got off with the flyer as it spiked 117.57% to $5.20. During the day, the stock rose to $15.97 and sunk to $3.60 before settling in for the price of $2.39 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AAME posted a 52-week range of $1.58-$3.48.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 3.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -17.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 28.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $20.44 million, simultaneously with a float of $4.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $48.78 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.31, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.03.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 151 employees. It has generated 1,278,574 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +0.87 and Pretax Margin of -0.21.

Atlantic American Corporation (AAME) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Insurance – Life industry. Atlantic American Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.80%, in contrast to 5.40% institutional ownership.

Atlantic American Corporation (AAME) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -0.19 while generating a return on equity of -0.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Atlantic American Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 28.70%.

Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ: AAME) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Atlantic American Corporation (AAME). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.10. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $157.58, and its Beta score is 0.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.26. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.38.

In the same vein, AAME’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.03.

Technical Analysis of Atlantic American Corporation (AAME)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Atlantic American Corporation, AAME], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 22.4 million was better the volume of 4.73 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.71% While, its Average True Range was 1.63.

Raw Stochastic average of Atlantic American Corporation (AAME) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 23.56%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 21.62% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 318.89% that was higher than 142.84% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.