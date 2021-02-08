BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) volume hits 1.04 million: A New Opening for Investors

By Zach King
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) open the trading on February 05, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 0.64% to $4.71. During the day, the stock rose to $4.89 and sunk to $4.46 before settling in for the price of $4.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BVXV posted a 52-week range of $2.35-$62.00.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -19.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 0.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $10.84 million, simultaneously with a float of $6.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $65.42 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.81, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.14.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 37.10%, in contrast to 1.00% institutional ownership.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$1.14 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.01) by -$1.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 0.40% and is forecasted to reach -6.00 in the upcoming year.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.65.

In the same vein, BVXV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.27, and analysts are predicting that it will be -6.00 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV)

[BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., BVXV] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.68% While, its Average True Range was 0.67.

Raw Stochastic average of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.73%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 30.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 185.90% that was lower than 353.70% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

