Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $5.61: Right on the Precipice

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) open the trading on February 05, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -7.79% to $17.51. During the day, the stock rose to $19.92 and sunk to $17.28 before settling in for the price of $18.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BTBT posted a 52-week range of $0.28-$33.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -161.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $42.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $36.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $912.45 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.61.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 63 workers. It has generated 72,574 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -150,321. The stock had 13.61 Receivables turnover and 0.54 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -208.88 and Pretax Margin of -193.99.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Application industry. Bit Digital Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 23.33%, in contrast to 0.80% institutional ownership.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -207.13 while generating a return on equity of -121.91.

Bit Digital Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -161.80%.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.70. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 69.26.

Technical Analysis of Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT)

[Bit Digital Inc., BTBT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.89% While, its Average True Range was 2.87.

Raw Stochastic average of Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 47.67%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 30.54% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 113.99% that was lower than 184.14% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.